​A man was detained by the Royal Brunei Police Force for trespassing a house in Perpindahan Kampung Lambak Kanan.

The suspect, 45-year-old Kamarul Zaman bin Bahrom, was apprehended on the 26th of this month after a neighbour alerted the house owner on the trespasser. The suspect was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for trespassing. The suspect pleaded not guilty and was remanded at the Maraburong Prison until the next mention on the 11th of June 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei