A local man was brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court for an offence under Section 383 and 384 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for extorting a private company employee.

25-year-old Muhammad Afham Wafi bin Bujang was detained by the Royal Brunei Police Force to assist in an extortion case, where it was believed the suspect committed extortion to get money in order to pay debt. The court ordered the suspect to be remanded at the Maraburong Prison for the next mention.

Source: Radio Television Brunei