Islam is the greatest blessing from Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala. As true Muslims, we should be grateful for the blessings of Islam by always carrying out the commands of Allah SWT and abandoning all His prohibitions. The matter was among those touched upon in a short talk for the Malam Munajat programme held on 14th January night, organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Among those joining was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. The virtual programme commenced with the recitation of Sayyidul Istighfar led by Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer. Also participating were the Pengiran Anak Haji Mohammed Alam Mosque Takmir Committee, Kampong Sengkarai; IMPAK Tutong Youth Movement, youths of 'Ibadurrahman and Kampong Sengkarai; officers, teachers and students of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Secondary Arabic Religious School as well as teachers and students of IBTE School of Building Technology Services, Nakhoda Ragam Campus.

Source: Radio Television Brunei