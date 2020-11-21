The Takmir Committee of Kampung Tanjong Maya Mosque, Tutong District, held the 'Malam Cinta Rasul' event in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul Celebration. It was held at Kampung Tanjong Maya Mosque in Tutong, 19th November night.

Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong, Member of the Legislative Council as the Penghulu of Mukim Tanjong Maya. It was enlivened with a short talk and selawat. The event was held to commemorate birthday of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam and instil love towards the prophet by reciting the Zikir and Selawat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei