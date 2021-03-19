The Brunei Food Awards in collaboration with Syarikat Masia hosted the making of the First Largest Tumpi in Brunei Darussalam. The event was held yesterday afternoon at Pasar Pelbagai Barangan Gadong.

Present was Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present was Her Excellency Nahida Rahman Shumona, the High Commissioner for the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam.

The Giant Tumpi is measured at 100 centimetres. The event is to promote local foods especially Tumpi to be well known among the society and to break the new national record for the making of the largest Tumpi.

Source: Radio Television Brunei