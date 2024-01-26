Makati City Hosts Dialogue Promising Support for Philippine-Made Jeepneys in PUV Modernization

MAKATI CITY — Speaker Martin Romualdez affirmed the government's commitment to prioritizing Philippine-made vehicles in the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), a move aimed at bolstering job creation and supporting domestic manufacturing. The assurance was made during a dialogue with local jeepney manufacturers and other House leaders, emphasizing the importance of homegrown talent and innovation in the nation's public transportation sector.

According to Philippines News Agency, this initiative, strongly backed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., is set to enhance the local manufacturing industry by focusing on Philippine-made jeepneys for the PUVMP. "Our priority is Philippine-made [jeepneys] as this will bring out Philippine jobs and all other benefits," Romualdez stated, echoing the administration's support for local initiatives and the broader goal of reshaping public transport to meet modern standards.

The discussion, which included representatives from the eFrancisco Motor Corporation and Sarao Motors, highlighted the potential for significant investment in the PUVMP. Elmer Francisco of eFrancisco Motor Corporation shared insights on securing approximately USD200 million (around PHP11 billion) from the Maharlika Investment Fund to expedite the modernization efforts, following consultations with Maharlika Investment Corp.'s CEO, Joel Consing.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez and House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Elizaldy Co, who also participated in the dialogue, underscored Congress's commitment to advancing the modernization program while ensuring the needs of local manufacturers and public utility vehicle operators are met. The extension of the consolidation deadline for public utility vehicles to April 30, as recommended by Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista and approved by President Marcos, was highlighted as a critical measure to facilitate the transition.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported that 145,721 units, or 76 percent of PUVs and utility vehicle express, have already consolidated under the PUV Modernization Program. This program aims to organize operators and drivers into cooperatives or corporations, promoting the use of low-carbon emission, safe, and efficient PUV units.

LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz confirmed the board's adherence to President Marcos's directive, urging operators and drivers to seize this extended opportunity. Meanwhile, the House Committee on Transportation has adopted a resolution urging the President to reconsider the previously lapsed December 31 consolidation deadline, reflecting the legislative branch's support for a phased and inclusive approach to modernizing the country's public transport system.