Major Drug Bust in Iloilo City Nets P20.4 Million Worth of ‘Shabu’

Iloilo City - In a significant anti-drug operation, authorities in Iloilo City seized approximately 3 kilograms of suspected shabu, valued at an estimated PHP20.4 million. The operation, which took place in Barangay Camalig in the Jaro district on Thursday night, was conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) of the Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas).

According to Philippines News Agency, the operation also led to the arrest of three high-value individuals known as 'Shanon', 'Anne', and their alleged helper 'Rose Anne'.

The arrests occurred during a buy-bust operation at Dolmax Subdivision past 8 p.m., following an extensive case buildup. Police Capt. Glenn Soliman, head of RPDEU, stated that the discovery of 17 sachets of shabu, 10 transparent bags containing the substance, and other non-drug items resulted from an initial purchase of a sachet of shabu worth PHP14,000 by a poseur buyer. The suspects are currently in custody at the Iloilo City Police Office Station 3, pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Brig. Gen. Sidney N. Villafor, PRO-6 director, highlighted the operation's impact, noting that it potentially saved many lives by removing a significant volume of illegal drugs from circulation.