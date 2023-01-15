‘Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengatin Diraja’

Brunei Darussalam records yet another historic moment, resplendent in customs and tradition in all their glory, as the country laid witness to the Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja or Royal Bersanding Ceremony for the daughter of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Her Royal Highness Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Bahar ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Digadong Sahibul Mal Pengiran Muda Haji Jefri Bolkiah. The Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja, a grand display of culture that had transcended the ages, took place 15th January morning, in the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, at the Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana, Istana Nurul Iman.

The arrival of His Majesty and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri was preceded by the Penglima Diraja carrying the Pemuras and Karga or musket and bullet bag, as well as the Penglima Asgar carrying the Kelasak and Kampilan or long shield and machete, accompanied by bearers of the Alat-Alat Perhiasan Tunggal.

Also in attendance were His Majesty's sons, daughters, brothers and sisters;

- His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah;

- His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Malik and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah;

- His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen;

- His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Wakeel;

- His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah and Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah;

- His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Bini Hajah Faizah;

- Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Digadong Sahibul Mal Pengiran Muda Haji Jefri Bolkiah and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Norhayati;

- Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah;

- Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Muta-Wakkilah Hayatul Bolkiah;

- Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah;

- Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah;

- Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah;

- Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah;

- Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna;

- Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Umi Kalthum Al-Islam;

- And, Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Nasibah.

Also present were Royal Family members from Pahang and Johor.

The Istiadat began with the entrance of four Awang-Awang, lighting up the Dian Empat or Four Ceremonial Candles.

This was followed by two Awang-Awang carrying the Kasur Namat and placed in the centre of the Dian Empat.

Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Johan Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Adanan informed Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Anak Haji Idris that the Istiadat Menjunjung Pengantin Diraja Perempuan was ready.

Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib in turn informed His Majesty.

His Majesty instructed Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, as well as the wives of State Dignitaries to invite the royal bride to the Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana.

The royal bride arrived at the Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana flanked by Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, preceded by 40 Awang-Awang carrying the Sinipit or spears, followed by the Juru Bini and a Hulubalang Diraja carrying the Pemuras and Karga, as well as a Hulubalang Asgar carrying the 'Kelasak' and 'Kampilan'.

A Dian Tunggal carried by a Dayang-Dayang preceded the Royal Bride, who was accompanied by Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Jawatan Bini. This was followed by Her Royal Highness' decorations carried by three Dayang-Dayang, namely 'Payung' or umbrella, 'Kaskol' and 'Kain Pendukungan', wives of State Dignitaries and a Pengiran Perempuan Berbaju Gadong or Pengiran Dressed in Green, a 'Dayang-Dayang' carrying the 'Kaskol Langguai' and seven female 'Pahawai' carrying a 'Puan', a 'Tarian', a 'Kabok' and 'Panastan', a 'Kiap', 'Chupu', 'Pasigupan' and 'Kaskol'. Also accompanying the delegation were the 'Dian' Enam Belas acrried by Dayang-Dayang and royal regalia comprising 16 'Pedang' and 'Perisai', 16 'Tumbak Bendarangan' and Eight 'Kabok' and 'Panastan' carried by Awang-Awang.

As soon as the Royal Bride was seated, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Maharaja Setia Laila Diraja Sahibul Irshad Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Rahim and Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz, the State Mufti sought consent to invite the Royal Bridegroom.

Upon arriving at the outer entrance of the Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana, the Royal Bridegroom was sprinkled with Bunga Rampai, followed by the sprinkling of water on the bridegroom's feet.

The Royal Bridegroom flanked by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim.

At the entrance of the Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana, the Royal Bridegroom was led in by the State Mufti.

His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam then placed the Royal Bridegroom's right hand gently on the ROYAL BRIDE'S head, to signify the official union of the Royal Couple. The Selawat was led by the State Mufti, as 17 cannon shots resounded. Doa Selamat was read by the State Mufti.

His Majesty and Her Majesty received junjung ziarah from Her Royal Highness Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Bahar led by His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen.

Also receiving junjung ziarah from the Royal Bride and Bridegroom were the Parents of the Royal Bridegroom as well as the Mother of the Royal Bride, Datin Paduka Seri Dayang Hajah Mariam.

Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Johan Pahlawan then informed Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib that the Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja had been duly conducted.

Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib in turn graciously informed His Majesty. His Majesty then signalled for the ceremony to be brought to a close. His Majesty and Her Majesty as well as other members of the Royal Family then departed the ceremony.

