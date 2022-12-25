Maintaining Environment is the Responsibility of All

The environment is a priceless reward from Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala for life well-being. Thus maintaining the cleanliness of the environment is the responsibility of all as cleanliness can bring about a tranquil atmosphere and health assurance.

A clean environment provides a comfortable atmosphere and towards this, society is urged to enculture the practise of maintaining cleanliness in all matters pertaining to oneself, family and country. If the cleanliness of the environment is not maintained, it can result in the emergence of various diseases that comes from the breeding of pests.

By maintaining cleanliness in life, Brunei Darussalam will become a beautiful and clean country, free from dangerous diseases. Therefore, let us together maintain the environment’s cleanliness in daily life either in public areas, personal areas as well as the cleanliness of the soul and spiritual.

Source: Radio Television Brunei