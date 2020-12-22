The 'Maie Tah Kitani Besihat' health promotion highlights the importance of doing physical activities everyday apart from raising awareness on health issues such chronic diseases and healthy lifestyle. Yesterday morning, the Permata Hijau Temburong Youth Club with the cooperation of the Temburong District Youth and Sports Department and the Health Promotion Centre conducted the Health Promotion and Non-Communicable Disease Activities at the Temburong Sports Complex.

The event was officiated by Awang Mohd Amirul Hadi bin Haji Md Tajudin, Acting Temburong District Officer, where he flagged-off the 10-kilometre and 42-kilometre cycling. Other activities include a 2-kilometre walkathon, health exhibition, One Village One Products sales activity and sports activity. Also in attendance was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei