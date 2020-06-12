​The Mahabbah Aidilfitri visit programme aimed to establish a culture of life in a community that is caring and attentive towards the plight of the less fortunate and those requiring aid.

The programme organised by Qalam Academy and supported by Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD with the cooperation of the Islamic Da’wah Centre in Temburong District, provided aid to three selected asnaf new convert families. The recipients were Dayang Syazwana Binti Abd Rahman Simon in Kampung Puni, Awang Muhammad Mu’in Bin Mohd Emran in Kampung Sungai Radang and Awang Md Samiul Bin Abdullah Udan in Kampung Negalang.

Source: Radio Television Brunei