Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Oriental Mindoro

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Oriental Mindoro early Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The tectonic quake struck 12 kilometers northwest of the municipality of Bansud at 1:38 a.m. It was 1 km deep. Intensity V was felt in Pinamalayan, and intensity IV in Bansud and Gloria, Oriental Mindoro. Phivolcs also logged the following instrumental intensities: Intensity IV- Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro Intensity III - City of Calapan, and Roxas, Oriental Mindoro Intensity II - Boac, Marinduque; Victoria, Oriental Mindoro; Gumaca, Quezon Intensity I - Lemery, San Luis and Batangas City, Batangas; Abra De Ilog and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Mauban, Quezon Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake. On the other hand, instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration. Both aftershocks and damage are expected from the magnitude 5.1 quake, Phivolcs said.

Source: Philippines News Agency