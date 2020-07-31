Madison Realty Capital Hires Brian Chase as Chief Operating Officer

Accomplished operations executive becomes first COO in private equity firm’s history

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Realty Capital (MRC) announced it has appointed Brian Chase as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), to support the firm’s operations and core business functions, as well as its continued national expansion. Chase becomes the first COO in the firm’s 16-year history and will report directly into MRC’s Managing Principals and Co-Founders Josh Zegen and Brian Shatz.

Chase brings over two decades of experience to his new role as COO, and prior to joining MRC he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Garrison Investment Group since 2007.

“We’re pleased to welcome Brian to the MRC team, as we continue to bolster our leadership position in the commercial real estate investment market,” said Zegen. “MRC has always been a forward-thinking organization that combines an entrepreneurial spirit with an institutional infrastructure – Brian exemplifies all our core values and is the ideal hire to support our anticipated expansion in the coming years as we continue to open new satellite offices in key markets and introduce additional investment products. He brings a wealth of experience overseeing operations for prominent organizations such as Garrison Investment Group, Fortress, and Blackstone’s initial credit platform – naming Brian as our first COO will build upon our foundation of sustained success, ensure we consistently deliver across our investment portfolio and help achieve our long-term goals.”

“I’m excited to join Madison Realty Capital as their Chief Operating Officer,” Chase adds. “MRC has built a tremendous business over the past 16 years and I am looking forward to utilizing my experience, and our shared philosophy around growth, to help them thoughtfully deepen and expand the breadth of the existing platform.”

About Brian Chase

Throughout his career, Mr. Chase has been involved in all facets of commercial real estate and private equity investment operations, including overseeing business development/strategy, sitting on investment committees, investor relations, capital markets, regulatory/compliance, and other critical facets.

During his time at Garrison Investment Group, he grew the company’s equity capital under management to approximately $4.5BN, and led the firm’s entrance into the CLO business, closing over $5BN of securitizations and other financings. Mr. Chase incubated and led the public offering of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: GARS), a business development company, where he served as its chief operating officer and sat on its Board of Directors.

Prior to Garrison, Mr. Chase was Chief Financial Officer of the Distressed Securities business at The Blackstone Group where he was responsible for building and overseeing the fund infrastructure and operations since its launch. Mr. Chase also served as controller at Fortress Investment Group and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in their Capital Markets group.

Mr. Chase received a B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Binghamton and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York.

About Madison Realty Capital (MRC)

Madison Realty Capital (MRC) is a New York City based real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies with regional offices in key markets including Los Angeles and Dallas. Founded in 2004, MRC has closed on approximately $12 billion of transactions in the multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotel sectors. The firm manages investments in the United States on behalf of a global investor base. MRC is a fully integrated firm with over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Among other industry recognitions, MRC has been named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as one of the industry’s top construction lenders.

