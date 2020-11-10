New York, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Realty Capital, a New York City based real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced it has closed on a new debt investment vehicle with up to $1 billion of investing capability. Madison, with $5.6 billion of gross assets under management, will deploy this new debt strategy to target lighter value-add and core-plus real estate transactions with a greater focus on income generation with rates of 4% to 7.5%.

The new strategy adds another solution to Madison Realty Capital’s comprehensive lending and investment platform and allows the firm to provide an even greater variety of options to its deep relationships of real estate owners, operators, and lenders. Accordingly, the firm will originate and acquire senior loans and mezzanine loans as well as make preferred equity investments backed by a diversified pool of transitional real estate assets. The new vehicle also enables Madison Realty Capital to provide other alternative real estate lenders with financing solutions on both a single asset and overall portfolio basis.

“Expanding our product offering is consistent with Madison’s approach of developing financing solutions to meet the evolving needs of our borrowers and to capture more income-oriented opportunities we might have otherwise had to forego,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “This new strategy, which builds on the strengths of Madison’s core lending platform, will also allow us to offer investors a differentiated return profile while maintaining our commitment to generating risk-adjusted returns across cycles.”

Since inception, Madison has sponsored four institutionally backed debt investment vehicles which have closed in excess of $10 billion of debt transactions.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a New York City based real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies with regional offices in key markets including Los Angeles and Dallas. Founded in 2004, MRC has closed on approximately $12 billion of transactions in the multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotel sectors. The firm manages investments in the United States on behalf of a global investor base. MRC is a fully integrated firm with over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Among other industry recognitions, MRC has been named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as one of the industry’s top construction lenders.

