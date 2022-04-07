Luiss University’s Rector Andrea Prencipe

ROME, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luiss University enters the top 100 in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 in the field of Social Sciences and Management, with an upswing of over 200 positions in the last 5 years.

Luiss ranks #1 in Italy, #10 in Europe, #22 in the world for Political and International Studies: cutting-edge research on European politics and policy, cultural heritage, electoral systems, and diplomacy constitutes the basis of such a successful improvement. Law and Business & Management also enter the top 100 in the world.

“Being among the top 100 universities in the world in Social Sciences, and climbing to the top ranks in Italy and Europe in all other areas makes us particularly proud. Through an important and continuous investment in innovation and internationalization, Luiss’ educational model offers students the opportunity to build a toolbox of interdisciplinary knowledge, robust skills, and methodologies to address the complexity of future challenges and generate impact on society,” says Luiss University’s Rector Andrea Prencipe.

Luiss University is firmly recognised as an important actor in the global academic community: 313 partner universities in 65 countries; over 50 agreements and structured partnerships (including Double Degrees, LLM Educational Programs, Joint Degrees, QTEM Masters Network); more than 50% of the courses taught in English; and a core faculty coming from over 15 countries. In the last three years, Luiss has seen a 35% increase in international applications.

The University has recently launched a unique bachelor degree programme in Business Administration in collaboration with the Renmin University of China in Beijing and the George Washington University in Washington D.C. ACE, America China Europe, is a Triple Degree that offers the opportunity to study in three capital cities, connect different managerial cultures, and develop a truly cosmopolitan attitude.

