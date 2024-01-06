LTOP President Supports PUV Modernization to Alleviate Manila Traffic Congestion

MANILA: The Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) has expressed its support for the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), stating that it could be a key solution to the country's traffic congestion. This was announced by LTOP national president Orlando Marquez Sr. during the Saturday News Forum held in Quezon City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PUVMP is an essential step in addressing the severe traffic issues in the Philippines. He emphasized the need for jeepney operators and drivers who have not yet formed cooperatives or corporations to participate actively in the government's modernization efforts.

Marquez detailed that prior to the implementation of the PUVMP by the current administration, a series of public consultations were conducted with both regional and individual transport organizations. He stressed the importance of adhering to the government's rules and regulations in this regard.

While Marquez acknowledged the right of some transport groups to protest the PUVMP through strikes, he noted that such actions might inadvertently push commuters to opt for alternatives like 'habal-habal' (motorcycle taxis). He urged the start of the consolidation process, which he believes is crucial for the subsequent road rationalization.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported on Friday that about 145,721 PUVs, or 76 percent of all PUVs operating on fixed routes nationwide, have already consolidated or applied for consolidation. They indicated that the consolidation rate for public utility jeepneys stands at 73.9 percent, while for UV Express units, it is at 82 percent.

Additionally, on Friday, Andy Ortega, chairperson of the Office of Transport Cooperatives, announced that transport cooperatives and corporations are prepared to welcome drivers working for operators who have not completed the consolidation process.