LTO Suspends License of Driver in Quezon City Bank Crash

Quezon City - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced a suspension of the driver's license involved in a fatal bank crash in Quezon City. The crash, involving a sports utility vehicle, resulted in the death of a bank client and injured several others.

According to the Philippine News Agency, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II has ordered a 90-day preventive suspension against Edwin Balisong, the 57-year-old driver of the Toyota Fortuner SUV involved in the accident. Balisong, from Baliuag, Bulacan, along with the vehicle's female registered owner, has been issued a show cause order (SCO) by the LTO. They are required to provide a written explanation detailing the circumstances leading to the crash.

The LTO expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased victim. Mendoza emphasized that the LTO's inquiry is separate from the ongoing investigation by the Philippine National Police (PNP). The aim of the LTO's investigation is to thoroughly understand the events that led to the tragic incident.

Under the issued SCO by LTO - National Capital Region officer-in-charge Hanley Lim, Balisong is to submit a notarized statement addressing his potential liability for reckless driving and violation of Section 27-B of the Republic Act 4136, the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. This section pertains to the improper operation of a motor vehicle, with the most severe penalty being the cancellation of the driver's license.

Both Balisong and the SUV's registered owner are scheduled to appear at the LTO-NCR office on January 10. Failure to respond to the SCO or appear as required may result in the LTO resolving the case administratively based on available records, without their input.

Preliminary findings by the LTO revealed that the accident occurred when Balisong was reversing his vehicle. The SUV first hit a parked vehicle before crashing into the BDO Novaliches-Lagro branch at around 4:30 p.m. on December 28. The incident, captured on CCTV, led to the death of a female bank client and injuries to six others and gained attention after the footage circulated on social media.