LTO-Region 6 Aims to Train 40,000 Drivers in Western Visayas This Year

Iloilo City — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Region 6 has set a goal to provide a free theoretical driving course to 40,000 drivers in Western Visayas this year as part of its educational outreach efforts.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum, the training is designed for aspiring license applicants and is a requirement for obtaining a student permit, which is a preliminary step towards acquiring a full driver's license. Geduspan emphasized that the initiative not only aims to reach drivers in urban centers but also extends to those in remote areas of the region.

In addition to the educational program, Geduspan reported on the regional office's efforts in the resupply and redistribution of driver's license cards, with over 217,488 applicants served from September 2023 to May 2024. He assured that the office would continue these services to meet demand.

Furthermore, LTO-Region 6 has been active in combating illegal activities such as fixing, with significant achievements in the apprehension and prosecution of fixers involved in license and registration fraud. The latest data shows that 23 fixers have been arrested and prosecuted, 86 cases filed, and nine convictions secured, including two LTO employees.