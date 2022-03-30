LTO Network announces that through its collaboration with integrator Sphereon, it will host the world’s next generation of eClinical data. Triall will integrate its blockchain APIs with the eClinical solutions of CDS, realizing the world’s first end-to-end eClinical platform powered by blockchain.

AMSTERDAM, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LTO Network further solidifies its position as a key blockchain infrastructure provider to the clinical trial software (eClinical) space through its partnership with blockchain-integrated eClinical platform Triall and Self-Sovereign Identity specialist Sphereon. This is made possible by the recent partnership between Triall and Crucial Data Solutions (CDS), a leading eClinical solution provider whose software has been used by over 7,000 clinical trials worldwide.

Triall will integrate its blockchain APIs with the eClinical solutions of CDS, realizing the world’s first end-to-end eClinical platform powered by blockchain. The platform covers all core clinical trial functions (e.g., eTMF, EDC, CTMS, RTSM, eConsent, Medical Coding, Wearable integration, etc.) to radically advance data integrity, auditability, and interoperability in the global clinical trials industry.

The landmark partnership is a major leap forward for Triall as it enables the company to innovate on top of a validated eClinical platform that is trusted by thousands of industry professionals globally. It also has wild implications for LTO as Triall’s new eClinical product range will anchor data on the blockchain servers of the LTO Network, thereby generating verifiable proof of clinical trial data, documents, and processes.

It further cements LTO Network as a leading provider of blockchain services for critical business and enterprise solutions due to the company’s experience and capabilities with adhering to regulatory frameworks and maintaining privacy through its “hybrid architecture” that allows privacy to be maintained whilst offering the decentralized power and transparency of blockchain technology. Its privacy and GDPR-friendly network has played host to world-leading organizations and government bodies such as the United Nations, Dutch Government, and IBM.

“Of course, we are excited by the prospect of a record number of transactions on our network through this partnership, but we are more enthusiastic about the fact that we are proving again and again that our network is a leading choice for the world’s most important data. This partnership would not have been possible without the hard work of Sphereon, who developed the integration of LTO Network and Triall’s eTMF suite,” said Rick Schmitz, CEO of LTO Network.

“Clinical trials have become increasingly digital, data-driven, and decentralized. This underlines the need for an end-to-end eClinical platform that unifies and secures all essential trial activities and processes. We have found the ideal partner in CDS and are very excited to continue our journey together,” said Hadil Es-Sbai, CEO at Triall.

“Blockchain technology has the ability to make the world a better place. This partnership takes a firm step towards that vision and we are excited to be part of this journey on the LTO Network,” said Shawn Naderi, CMO of LTO Network.

About LTO Network

The LTO Network team is on a mission to create and maintain a fully decentralized and highly efficient blockchain infrastructure, directly applicable and aimed at creating value for organizations. LTO Network can be used by any company with a need for a production-ready blockchain that allows for digital verification of digital assets and enabling collaboration through the use of decentralized workflows.

About Triall

Triall brings Web 3.0 to medical research by creating a digital ecosystem of blockchain-integrated software solutions that secure and streamline the development of new vaccines and therapeutics during clinical trials. Triall’s solutions make clinical trials tamper-resistant and enable secure and efficient integrations between the many isolated systems and parties involved in clinical trial processes. Triall’s software is created by clinical trial professionals to ensure optimal user experience, solving actual industry pain points.

