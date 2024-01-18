LTO eyes P43-B revenue in 2024 via intensified anti-colorum ops

MANILA: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is looking to increase its revenue to PHP43 billion this year through intensified anti-colorum operations, such as information drives and other activities to convince delinquent owners to register. In a statement on Thursday, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the PHP43-billion target is around 38 percent higher than the PHP31 billion revenue in 2023. 'The revenue target is very high but this is not the first time that we confront what seems to be an impossible task to achieve,' Mendoza said. The LTO's revenue, he said, is not only essential on funding their projects, but also on the Marcos administration and its 'Bagong Pilipinas' (New Philippines) vision. 'Even with our limitations, we have to do it together because we have to generate more revenues for our agency, for the national government, and for the Filipino people as a whole,' he added. However, Mendoza clarified that the increased revenue target does not mean a focus on apprehending as many motorists as possible but instead will focus on a 'massive' information drive. 'Our main challenge is how to convince our kababayan (compatriots) to do their part in terms of being responsible and law-abiding citizens,' he said. Mendoza said strict enforcement may sometimes be necessary especially to delinquent drivers. 'We know the realities on the ground. Talagang may mga pasaway at mga pilosopo gaya nung mga nagsasabi na bakit kailangang mag-renew ng rehistro kung hindi naman nahuhuli (There are delinquents and know-it-alls like those who say 'why renew if you're not going to be apprehended?),' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency