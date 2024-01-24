LTO Awaits Court Ruling on Plastic Card Supply Amid Shortage

QUEZON CITY - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) anticipates a decision from the Court of Appeals (CA) by the end of January regarding the injunction against the delivery of plastic cards for driver's licenses. This announcement came during a press conference at the LTO headquarters in Quezon City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the CA is expected to determine whether to lift or maintain the writ of preliminary injunction issued by a Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) last October. The injunction, a result of a petition by Allcard Inc., the LTO's former plastic card supplier, temporarily halted the delivery of plastic cards after losing its contract to Banner Plasticard Inc. Mendoza expressed optimism that the CA's decision, potentially arriving as early as the next day, would allow the immediate resumption of plastic card deliveries, as no further testing is needed.

Mendoza highlighted the urgent need for plastic cards, with the current stock set to run out by month-end. He mentioned that 3.3 million plastic cards, half of the annual requirement of 6.6 million, are ready for distribution nationwide, pending the lifting of the injunction. Furthermore, Mendoza detailed alternative plans to secure additional plastic cards, including an agency-to-agency supply deal for 6 million cards and a private donation of 4 million cards. However, these options require testing and may not be available immediately.

The LTO chief also noted that if the injunction is not lifted, the agency could resort to securing supplies from a government printing agency. This option, too, is contingent on the completion of testing requirements. Mendoza indicated that the donation offer for 4 million cards is still under consideration, with the initial contract canceled for revisions. He stressed that the donation is not off the table but requires careful planning.

In the event of a depletion of plastic cards, Mendoza assured that the validity of expiring driver's licenses would be automatically extended until April. He expressed confidence in the availability of cards, given the multiple options being pursued. Last week, Mendoza reported that approximately 270,000 plastic cards remained in LTO offices nationwide, with an average monthly usage of 550,000 cards.