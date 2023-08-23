LPA might develop into tropical cyclone in the next days

The low-pressure area (LPA) last spotted at 570 km. east of Aparri, Cagayan could develop into a tropical cyclone, the weather bureau said Wednesday. "We are not ruling out the possibility that it could develop into a tropical cyclone in the next days, so we continue to monitor this," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Obet Badrina said. PAGASA forecast the trough of the LPA to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera region. Flooding and landslides are possible in those areas due to moderate to heavy rains. Badrina said the southwest monsoon or 'habagat' continues to affect a huge part of the country. This will also cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Zambales, Bataan and Quezon. Badrina said the rest of Luzon may experience warm weather, but rains are still likely in the afternoon due to localized thunderstorms. The temperature could reach 35°C in Tuguegarao; 32°C in Metro Manila, Puerto Princesa, Kalayaan Islands and Laoag; 32°C in Iloilo and Zamboanga; and 31°C in Tacloban, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Davao. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will also continue to prevail across the archipelago, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency