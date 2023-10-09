LPA likely to enter PAR, brings rain showers

A low-pressure area (LPA) last tracked 1,415 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas could enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in 24 to 48 hours, the weather bureau said Monday.

"It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within that period. However, its trough will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, and Eastern and Central Visayas," Obet Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas may result in flash floods or landslides.

Badrina, meanwhile, said Typhoon Koinu (formerly Jenny) is not affecting the country, while Severe Tropical Storm Bolaven is not expected to enter.

The rest of the country could experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

"Rains that could last for one to two hours would mostly be experienced in the afternoon or evening," Badrina said.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency