LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring rains over parts of PH

Parts of the country will continue to experience rains caused by a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather bureau said Tuesday. The weather bureau last spotted the LPA 790 km. east northeast of Basco, Batanes. "It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but its trough or extension will still cause rains over some parts of Northern Luzon," Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in the agency's 5 a.m. weather bulletin. This will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Batanes and Cagayan. Moderate to heavy rains may result in flash floods or landslides. Castañeda said the southwest monsoon will cause high chances of rains and thunderstorms over parts of Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the province of Northern Samar will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to habagat. The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago, Castañeda said.

Source: Philippines News Agency