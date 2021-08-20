Brunei Darussalam is still in the Southwest Monsoon season. According to the Meteorological Department, at the beginning of this week, the weather in our country was influenced by local wind effects with the development of thundershowers over the inland areas in the afternoon, crossing the country and moving out towards the sea at night.

Currently, there is a low pressure system over South China Sea which would normally influence our weather condition to become active and expected to start on 19th of August until Tuesday, 24th of August 2021. Generally, the weather condition is expected to be unsettled with occasional heavy showers, thundery at times and strong wind with speed reaching up to 45 kilometre per hour. Over Brunei waters, sea state is expected to reach 1 metre during showers.

Public are advised to take note of the risk of flash floods especially at low-lying and flood prone areas during heavy showers or thundershowers as well as the risk of falling trees during gusty condition. Road users and fisherman are advised to always be up to date with the latest weather forecast, advisory and warning; and to take precaution and any necessary actions to ensure safety.

Source: Radio Television Brunei