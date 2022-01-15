The blood supply at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital Blood Donation Centre and blood banks at all district hospitals are at a low level. Therefore, the Ministry of Health calls on the public to together help the efforts of the Blood Donation Centre in increasing the blood supply stock in Brunei Darussalam. The public can visit the Blood Donation Centre or nearby blood banks to donate blood. Slots booking through the BloodKad app is highly encouraged.

The operating hours for blood donation services at all blood donation centres are every Monday to Thursday and Saturday. At the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital Blood Donation Centre is from 8 to 11.30 in the morning and 1.30 to 4 in the afternoon. Blood Bank at the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital, Belait, from 8.00 to 11.30 in the morning and 1.45 to 3.30 in the afternoon. Blood Bank at the Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Hospital, Temburong, from 9 to 11.30 in the morning and 1.30 until 3.30 in the afternoon.

The public can also donate blood at the mobile blood donation campaign. Slot Bookings can be made through BloodKad application.

For more information, contact the Blood Donation Centre through telephone line 224 2424 extension 6001 / 6002 or Whatsapp 737 5745.

Source: Radio Television Brunei