The Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF have held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th Birthday Anniversary. Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Second Minister of Defence. The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah which was followed by the Khatam Al-Quran, Takhtim, Dikir Marhaban and Doa. Also present was Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, the RBAF Commander. Similar ceremonies will also be held at all the RBAF’s camps. The ceremony was conducted in line with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health to curb the spreading of COVID-19. Source: Radio Television Brunei