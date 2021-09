The Ministry of Education through the Department of Examination has cancelled the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Examination for the November 2021 session.

The decision was made following the latest COVID-19 situation in the country. For any enquiry or further information, contact the Department of Examination, Ministry of Education at 2380630 during office hours or email to exam.dept@moe.gov.bn or jbtpeperiksaan.helpdesk@moe.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei