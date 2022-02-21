A youth's first attempt in the logo making competition in conjunction with the National Day Celebration turned into a success after he was announced as the winner of the Logo competition for the 38th National Day. 23-year-old, Awangku Mohammad Hazeq Bin Pengiran Abdul Aziz joined the competition as he wanted to try something new. During an online interview with RTB Reporter, the holder of Bachelor Degree in Applied Physics from University of Brunei Darussalam takes pride in his work after his logo was chosen for the historic celebration.

Source: Radio Television Brunei