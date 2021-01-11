A logo design competition in conjunction with Brunei Darussalam's 37th National Day is now open to the public. Themed "Menjayakan Wawasan Negara", the logo should represent Wawasan Brunei 2035 and meet the country's national sovereignty as an independent Malay Islamic Monarchy, MIB.

The logo must contain elements such as the date of the celebration on the 23rd of February 2021; the number 37 in both roman and Jawi writing; the theme 'Menjayakan Wawasan Negara' in both roman and Jawi writing; graphics, signs or symbols; and the Jawi script should be twice as large as the roman writing.

Among the technical terms include the logo must be applicable in various media and formats, including print and digital. The logo should be adapted to varying formats, including circles, squares, landscape rectangles and portrait rectangles, while using clear graphic images that can be applied to all media.

All participating logos and the winning entries are properties of the Secretariat of the Brunei Darussalam National Day Celebration. The organiser also reserves the right to modify and add the winning logo and description, with the consent of the participant if required. The judges' decision will be final. Logo design must be submitted not later than Wednesday, the 20th of January 2021 by filling out the form and uploading the logo online at the stated link. Winner will be contacted via telephone and letter after evaluation by the judges.

Source: Radio Television Brunei