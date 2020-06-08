​A local man, Azlan bin Awang Damit, aged 44, was brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrates Court for 3 charges under the Penal Code.

On the 10th of February 2020, the suspect extorted a civil servant, an offence under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22.

The second charge is under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. On the 4th of April 2020 at the Sports Village of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, the suspect, who underwent quarantine at the time, purposely removed his facemask and coughed in front of frontliners at the area.

The third charge is under Section 352 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for brandishing a pocket knife to a civil servant on the 3rd of May 2020 at the Sports Village.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was released on bail. The next case mention will be on the 29th of this month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei