​A local man died in an accident at Lumut Bypass heading to Seria, Sungai Liang.

The Royal Brunei Police Force in a statement said they received an emergency call at 6:29 yesterday morning involving a self-accident. Early investigation found that the 31-year-old victim was believed to have lost control of his vehicle while driving and crashed into a tree.

The car flipped over and caught fire. The victim was extracted from the vehicle with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department, and was then brought to the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei