Programmes for local value development and Bruneianisation in the energy sector aim to support the objectives of one of the Ministry of Energy’s strategies; namely the development of highly skilled local human resource in the energy sector. The Minister of Energy stated the matter in response to a query raised by Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon on highly skilled local human resources in the energy sector.

The Minister added the development of energy in country value ensures that the energy sector will produce spin-offs that affect the socio-economic growth of Brunei Darussalam by ensuring local businesses and jobs can access the opportunities generated by the energy sector. This will be implemented through 3 main initiatives, namely the enforcement of local business development directives, increase local business capacity and expand spin-offs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei