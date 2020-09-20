​Members of the public are welcomed to buy a wide-variety of local food, souvenirs, services and dining at a ‘Local Fest 2020’. Held in conjunction with the second term school holiday, the festival was launched on the 18th September night at the Airport Mall, Berakas.

It was launched by Awang Wardi Bin Haji Mohammad Ali, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Tourism at the Ministry Of Primary Resources and Tourism. The main objectives of the event are to provide opportunities for the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, MSMEs, to be active in the food and beverage industry and tourism industry.

Members of the public will be entertained by a series of fun-filled activities including reptiles showcase, Kites and Gasing or Top Spinning competitions and Children activities. The event was organised by AIZ Management with the support from the Ministry of Primary Resources & Tourism. The Local Fest is open to public until the 20th of September 2020 and will continue again from the 24th until the 27th of September. It is open from 10:00 in the morning to 10:00 at night.

Source: Radio Television Brunei

Scholarship Scheme Award Presentation Ceremony

​36 students received the Upper Secondary Scholarship Scheme award and Lower Secondary Scholarship Scheme award, while another student was awarded the Special Scholarship Scheme in sports to Jerudong International School, JIS and International School Brunei, ISB for the 2020/2021 session. The scholarship scheme award presentation was held yesterday afternoon at the Gardens’s Veranda, Banquet Hall Restaurant, Rimba Garden Central.

The award certificates were presented by Doctor Chin Wei Keh, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education. Recipients comprised of 10 students of Year 12 and 13; 10 primary school students and 16 students of Year 7 to 11. Out of the figure, 22 students will continue their study to JIS, and 15 others to ISB. The Special Scholarship Scheme in sports was introduced this year as part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts in upholding the 1991 national sports policy for potential athletes to improve their sports skills while continuing their studies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei