Three individuals have been given one hundred dollars compound fine each from committing offences under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 Section 12(1) for littering in a public area in the town centre under the Law Section of Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department.

Indonesian nationals Imron Rosadi, Pupud Saripudin and Suma Winoto have been instructed to pay the compound fines at the Financial Section, Level 3, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department within 7 days. The case will be brought to court if they defaulted. The fine is $1,000 dollars for the first offence and up to $3,000 for the second and subsequent offences as well as imprisonment of not exceeding 3 months. The public are reminded against littering in public places in order to maintain the cleanliness of the country.

For related complaints and information contact Talian E-Darussalam: 123, email: ‘Info@123.gov.bn’, website ‘123.gov.bn’, Whatsapp: 8333123 or through Law Enforcement Hotline at 7291122.

Source: Radio Television Brunei