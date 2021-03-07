The sunnah or practises of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam and understanding of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah or Followers of the Sunnah were among the matters shared during the Liqa’ Ilmi Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah Programme. The programme is held every Saturday at several selected mosques in the country. The programme began on the night of 6th March, and will continue until the 3rd of April. It is organised by the Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah Understanding and Research Centre, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College in collaboration with Mosque Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

In the Brunei Muara District, the programme took place at the Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Mosque in Kampung Mulaut. A talk titled ‘Sunnah-Sunnah Nabi Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam yang mudah dipraktikkan’ was delivered by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, the Ra’es of KUPU SB. He added, as the country practices the belief of Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah, it is the citizens and Muslims responsibilities to learn the sunnah.

Meanwhile the talk on the prophet’s sunnah during prayer according to Munyah al-Musalli book was held at Zainab Mosque in Lumut, Belait District. Dr. Haji Harapandi Dahri, Director of the Centre of Jawi and Turath Books Research in the talk also explained the proper way of praying and the Islamic law.

The Kampung Keriam Mosque became the focus of the Liqa’ Ilmi Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah Programme in Tutong District. Doctor Haji Abang Hadzmin bin Abang Haji Taha, Acting Raes of KUPU SB delivered a talk on ‘Kesesuaian amalan kitani dengan kefahaman Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah.’ He explained that it is important for Muslims to understand the definition of Sunnah and its real benefits. Among the objectives of the programme is to deepen the people’s understanding on the Sunnah of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam through reputable books.

In Temburong District, a similar programme was held at Kampung Puni Mosque. A talk titled ‘Sikap perihatin jaminan masuk syurga’ was delivered by Dr. Haji Metusin bin Haji Jumat, lecturer at the Faculty of Usuluddin, KUPU SB. The programme is also one of KUPU SB’s effort and commitment to further enliven mosques.

Source: Radio Television Brunei