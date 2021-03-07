International Women’s Day will be celebrated on the 8th of March worldwide. Brunei Darussalam will also partake in the celebration as part of the country’s commitment in the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

To support the celebration, the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien bridge and the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha bridge will be lit up with purple lights starting on the night of 7th March until the next night of 8th March, starting from 7:00 in the evening until 5:00 in the morning. Purple was chosen as a symbol for the International Women’s Day celebration as it is the official colour of the United Nations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei