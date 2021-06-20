​In an effort by the Language and Literature Bureau to make the library as a community centre, the Kampong Pandan Language and Literature Bureau in Kuala Belait, yesteday morning held a Library Fun Sale. The event was held at Kampung Pandan Language and Literature Bureau in Kuala Belait.

Seven small entrepreneurs participated in the event. Apart from making the library as a place of reference and borrowing books, the event is also intended to make it a community centre to provide opportunities for the public to share skills and expertise. The fun sale was also enlivened with the children activities provided by the Kampong Pandan Language and Literature Bureau.

Source: Radio Television Brunei