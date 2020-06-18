Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, announced that second stage of teaching and learning operations of school session will commence on Thursday, 18th of June 2020. According to the Minister of Education, the second stage of school session will involve pre-school to Year 5 pupils for all primary schools under the control of the Ministry of Education, all Private Schools as well as Religious Schools under the control of Ministry of Religious Affairs including Year 5 pupils in five Arabic schools under the control of Ministry of Religious Affairs. For international schools, it is subject to the date set by the respective institutions.

Taking into account, the development of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, as well as advice from the Ministry of Health, implementation of second stage of teaching and learning session for primary school pupils from pre-school to Year 5 for the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Private Schools are maintained using the modality methods outlined by the Ministry of Education. Teaching and learning sessions will use a combination of face-to-face and online learning methods based on the school’s capabilities and capacities. For the Second Level, 43 thousand 765 students or 48.3% will be back to school on the 18th of June, an increase of 23.1% on average from the first stage.

In the first stage return of teaching and learning operations that began on the 2nd of June until the 15th of June, 2020, on average, the students of the schools under the control of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Private Schools had recorded good attendance. On this occasion, the Minister would like to thank the parents and guardians who have cooperated in ensuring that their children attend the designated school sessions and comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and guidelines set by their respective schools. In particular, the role of parents and guardians is greatly appreciated, especially in ensuring that children are sent to school. At the same time, he is also pleased to note that wearing face-mask encouraged to be used by students while attending school sessions. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religious Affairs will continuously monitor the implementation of the teaching and learning operation to ensure that it is carried out properly. In this regard, the Ministry of Education will continue to emphasize two important aspects of social distancing and personal hygiene as well as school premises to ensure the well-being of students and school community in the Second Stage of the re-opening of the school session.

Source: Radio Television Brunei