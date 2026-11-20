WUHU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEPAS, Chery Auto’s Premium NEV brand, has secured five-star safety ratings for its L8, L6 and L4 models under the 2026 assessment protocols. The ratings were announced by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) on November 18, 2026, as part of its latest assessment covering 10 models across four key areas: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post Crash Safety.

The 2026 protocols mark Euro NCAP’s most significant update since 2009, introducing more demanding assessments across four areas of vehicle safety. The revised tests place greater emphasis on real-world scenarios, including complex junctions, cyclist dooring and post-crash rescue. In this round, the LEPAS L4 scored 84% in Crash Avoidance, while both the L6 and L8 achieved 87% in Crash Protection and 95% in Post Crash Safety.

The three five-star ratings highlight Chery Auto’s extensive experience in vehicle safety development and validation, backed by more than 1,500 crash tests annually across over 67 scenarios. Leveraging Chery Group’s “1+7+N” global R&D network, LEPAS brings this expertise to the intelligent LEX Platform. The platform integrates multiple layers of protection covering vehicle structure, occupant safety, battery safety and emergency response, complemented by redundant active safety systems and 360-degree battery protection.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space – transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0b3e12a-28f8-4dcf-9435-8017858d9e14

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3ca4bf8-b746-48bb-9cc4-648d2502ea53

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9881948