Legasi Youth Camp Closing Ceremony

The Youth Ship Programme Legasi Camp organised by the Ship for South East Asian and Japanese Youth Programme Alumni Association, BERSATU, close its curtain with a closing ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Sports Village of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

The certificates were presented by Awang Haji Zakaria Bin Haji Serudin, Permanent Secretary for Youth at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The overall best participant award was received by Awang Muhammad Sadiq Syarifuddin bin Muhammad Azizi Syarafuddin and Dayang Najla Salsabeela binti Haji Ismail. The camp was joined by 35 participants from the four districts aged between 15 and 25 years. Apart from giving positive results and fostering great potential to young people, such camps are also expected to building leadership and confidence and develop their patriotic spirit.

Source: Radio Television Brunei