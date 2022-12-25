​Various physical activities have been lined up during the Legacy Generation Camp organised by the Transformation Youth Community Club. The activity, which started on 24th December until the 26th December, is held at the Sungai Kebun Sports Complex.

With the theme ‘THRIVE’, the programme instils spiritual aspects and emphasises knowledge in social terms which is vital to be learned such as family, mental health and self-development in order to provide participants with a deeper understanding and awareness on such issues. Such an activity, can provide a support system to encourage participants to go out of their comfort zone, develop ukhwah and strengthen relations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei