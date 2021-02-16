QUEBEC CITY and SEOUL, Korea, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an industry leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems from Level 1 to Level 5, is proud to announce that Seoul Robotics, the leading 3D computer vision company using AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility, has joined the Leddar™ Ecosystem. The Leddar Ecosystem comprises leading technology companies that have partnered with LeddarTech through the contribution of their expertise in various technologies that enhance ADAS and AD solutions.

Seoul Robotics, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, has demonstrated expertise in LiDAR perception technology utilizing its proprietary SENSR 3D software. This platform analyzes and processes LiDAR data with high accuracy, enabling more industries, including retail, logistics, and smart cities, to apply 3D insights. Seoul Robotics has garnered much attention in recent years, with the company earning the “No. 1 Tech Startup” spot for South Korea by DB-Stars in 2019.

LeddarTech and Seoul Robotics are collaborating to develop real-time advanced perception solutions to complement LeddarTech’s Leddar™ Pixell, designed for shuttles, robotaxis, ADVs, buses, and heavy commercial vehicles. The Leddar Pixell, a 3D flash solid-state 180-degree sensor, is considered the most robust LiDAR available. The product recently received the Outstanding & Innovative Product Award by the Shenzhen Automotive Electronics Industry Association and Best of Innovation Award Honoree recognition at CES 2020. The partnership of LeddarTech and Seoul Robotics harnesses the technical expertise of both to provide customers with an enhanced LiDAR-based solution that will increase performance and robustness while shortening time-to-market and reducing costs.

“Robust LiDAR sensors like the Leddar Pixell require the most advanced 3D perception software to process and interpret data in real time,” shared Mr. HanBin Lee, co-founder and CEO of Seoul Robotics. “Our industry-leading perception platform, SENSR, enables stronger understanding and interpretation of 3D data, better serving the market with highly detailed, LiDAR-based perception. Through our collaboration in the Leddar Ecosystem, we will provide object detection and classification, as well as speed measurement, direction, and location information without a need for map data, all while reducing cost and increasing efficiency.”

“By partnering with Seoul Robotics, a respected leader in 3D perception software for LiDAR sensors, LeddarTech and our customers benefit from Seoul Robotics’ advanced and innovative LiDAR-based perception technology,” said Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “The collaboration yields a solution to greatly ease and accelerate the integration of the Leddar Pixell in a wide range of applications in mobility and industrial markets,” concluded Mr. Boulanger.

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy and efficiency and to ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

