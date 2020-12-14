QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, announces that it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to collaborate with STMicroelectronics through joint development and the promotion of LiDAR solutions based on STMicroelectronics MEMS mirror-based laser-beam scanning solutions and LeddarTech’s sensing components and software products.

LeddarTech believes that industry collaboration leads to greater end-customer value and that it is specifically needed to solve the challenges to deliver safer ADAS systems and deployment of autonomous driving. This belief led LeddarTech to establish and orchestrate the Leddar™ Ecosystem, which is comprised of industry-leading suppliers that support the customer development of automotive sensing solutions for ADAS and AD applications.

Designed with demanding automotive and industrial applications in mind, ST’s MEMS mirror-based laser-beam scanning solutions are ideal for a broad range of high-performance, high-accuracy, and high-reliability applications. ST, as the industry-leading supplier of MEMS mirror-based laser-beam scanning solutions, provides a critical building block and key enabling technology for LeddarTech.

In tandem with LeddarTech, the Ecosystem delivers technical expertise, technology, components, software, tools, and services, leveraging LeddarTech’s hardware-agnostic platform that is both open and scalable. Its members are prequalified for integration with LeddarTech’s LeddarEngine™ and LeddarVision™ sensor fusion and perception software.

The addition of STMicroelectronics to the Leddar Ecosystem and LeddarTech’s inclusion in the STMicroelectronics Partner Program maximizes design agility and reduces cycle time, costs, and risk, leading to a shorter time-to-market for customers.

“The ST Partner Program helps customers’ design teams access extra skills and resources to aid engineering development and shorten time-to-market for new products,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. “By selecting, qualifying, and certifying our program partners, we are taking yet another major step in helping customers accelerate design and development, and ship to market the most robust and efficient products and services.”

“This partnership encompasses LeddarTech’s delivery of fundamental sensing technology, software, and expertise in components that is combined with ST’s proven MEMS mirror-based laser-beam scanning solutions. This approach enables ST’s customers to develop and deploy LiDAR sensors and related ADAS & AD systems that meet their stringent performance and cost requirements,” stated Michael Poulin, Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at LeddarTech. “ST has a proven track record of delivering the quality, predictability, and volume required in automotive. We are delighted to partner with them to enable mass deployment of LiDAR technology in the passenger car market,” Mr. Poulin concluded.

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program’s certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttle, truck, bus, delivery vehicle, smart city/factory, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com

