QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, announces notable and significant growth in 2020.

Despite the pandemic, LeddarTech, a pioneer in automotive sensing technology, boosted growth in investment, units sold, ecosystem partnerships, strategic customer engagements, and acquisitions in 2020. In November of 2020, LeddarTech was recognized by Tracxn in a category of only six Canadian corporations as a Unicorn, defined by Tracxn as one with a valuation exceeding the billion, and even the multi-billion-dollar mark in some cases, representing the elite of the Canada Tech start-up sector.

Major 2020 Achievements:

The acquisitions of VayaVision and Phantom Intelligence, combined with over a decade of expertise in groundbreaking L1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technologies, demonstrate LeddarTech’s commitment to continuous innovation and service to our Tier 1-2, OEM, and autonomous mobility customers.

LeddarTech also expanded operations in Israel and augmented the existing engineering team with world-class AI and machine learning engineers.

“2020 was the most challenging year in recent history, but meeting challenges is in LeddarTech’s DNA,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “We are very proud of the advances we have made as an organization and the faith that our customers and strategic partners have placed in us,” concluded Mr. Boulanger.

“Our partners and customers recognize that they can rely upon LeddarTech’s ingrained expertise in sensing solutions that have been achieved through over 10 years of pioneering experience,” said Mr. Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttle, truck, bus, delivery vehicle, smart city/factory, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

