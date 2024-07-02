Brunei News Gazette

Lebanese Foreign Minister Calls for International Solidarity Amid Israeli Threats

Jun 30, 2024

BEIRUT - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib has called on the international community to demonstrate solidarity with Lebanon in response to escalating threats of war from Israel. This appeal comes as several countries have advised their citizens to leave or avoid traveling to Lebanon due to the heightened tensions.

According to Philippines News Agency, recent travel advisories and warnings issued by nations such as Germany, Canada, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, and the United States are exacerbating concerns among both Lebanese citizens and international visitors. The Foreign Minister urged these countries to instead issue statements of solidarity with Lebanon and to actively work to pressure Israel to halt its military actions against the country.

The tension between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah has significantly increased in recent weeks. This follows Tel Aviv's approval of operational plans for a "wide-scale attack" on Lebanon, raising the specter of a full-scale war. Recent cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have further heightened fears, occurring alongside Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in over 37,700 casualties since October 7.

