Online teaching and learning is undeniably challenging not only for educators, but also for students and parents. However, such a method is the best way to ensure the safety of students during this pandemic in addition to efforts in establishing continuous learning. Appropriate approaches and methodologies, as well as the teachers’ confidence, can make students eager and not feel bored as well as interested to continue learning with new normals.

Online teaching and learning sessions are also conducted by Religious and Arabic schools as well as Institutions of Higher Learning and private schools under the Ministry of Religious Affairs. In ensuring smooth learning and teaching sessions, the schools and educational institutions have activated their respective Business Continuity Plan, BCP to maintain the well-being of teachers, lecturers and school staff.

Responsible teachers strive to produce more creative teaching methods and are willing to learn new knowledge and appreciate the cooperation from students and parents to be more concerned about online learning so that everything is easy and runs smoothly. The goal is for the students to not feel awkward with the new normals learning pattern as well as be more motivated and disciplined.

Source: Radio Television Brunei