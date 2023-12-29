Lawmaker Calls for Reinstatement of 80,000 Barangay Health Workers in the Philippines

Manila, Philippines – A party-list representative is advocating for the reinstatement of approximately 80,000 barangay health workers (BHWs) who were dismissed following the October 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

According to Philippines News Agency, BHW party-list Representative Angelica Natasha Co expressed concern on Friday about the impact of these dismissals on primary healthcare services in many barangays. Co is filing petitions and supporting documents with local health boards to argue for the reinstatement of these workers. "What worries us now is many barangays have compromised primary health care frontlines because their newly-elected barangay chairpersons dismissed or terminated the volunteer services of their barangay health workers," Co said. She emphasized the essential role of BHWs in healthcare and her commitment to defending their rights and ensuring their reinstatement with due process.

Co also highlighted the upcoming public health challenges due to the El Niño drought and the subsequent La Niña, stressing the need for an improved Heat Index warning system. The current system, she noted, only shows temperatures and health symptoms but does not provide actionable guidelines for local governments, schools, and employers. For the La Niña floods, Co pointed out that leptospirosis and gastrointestinal illnesses could be significant concerns, underlining the importance of basic cleanliness, water safety, and food safety measures.

In her effort to secure the rights and benefits of BHWs, Co mentioned working with Senate colleagues to pass the Magna Carta of BHWs as soon as possible. This proposed law, already approved by the House on final reading and prioritized by the Marcos administration, aims to ensure job security and benefits for accredited BHWs. Once enacted, it would entitle BHWs to various incentives and benefits, including hazard allowance, transportation and subsistence allowances, retirement cash incentives, health benefits, insurance coverage, vacation and maternity leaves, and cash gifts.