According to the FinTech Industry Report 2020, the global FinTech market size is expected to grow by 23.8 per cent to 124.3 billion US Dollar by the end of 2025. Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam, AMBD has always been a proponent for FinTech development in the country and has embarked on a number of initiatives to nurture growth in this field, one of which is the introduction of a FinTech regulatory sandbox, which provides participants, especially start-ups, a safe and secure environment to test and experiment with their FinTech solutions.

The Minister of Home Affairs as Deputy Chairman of AMBD Board of Directors was speaking in a keynote address entitled ‘Financial Technology, FinTech: A Fundamental Building Block of a Digital Economy’ during the Opening Ceremony of the World Fintech Festival. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong said Brunei Darussalam will continue to embrace FinTech, and to do so, the country need to foster an inclusive and attractive FinTech ecosystem. Yang Berhormat also announced that AMBD will be releasing a White Paper on The State of FinTech in Brunei Darussalam, which will include the recommendations to pursue the development of the FinTech ecosystem in the country.

The event was followed by presentations and discussion with topics among other things touched on Digital Infrastructure Development, Regulation and Standards and Digital transformation in financial services during COVID-19 and beyond. Also present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. The event was jointly-organised by Monetary Authority of Singapore and SingEX as well as Brunei Darussalam as city partner through AMBD and Centre for Islamic Banking, Finance and Management, CIBFM.

Source: Radio Television Brunei