​As part of the preparation and exposure for students on the importance of skill development in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, STEAM that is highly relevant in the Industry 4.0, the Ministry of Education through the Science, Technology and Environment Partnership, STEP Centre launched the STEAM Narrational Resources yesterday afternoon. The ceremony took place at the Curriculum Department’s Main Hall, Ministry of Education.

The launch was officiated by Doctor Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati binti Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education. The STEAM Narrational Resources is a joint effort between the STEP Centre and final year Digital Media Students from Politeknik Brunei in producing material resources to attract interest and provide students with the understanding on STEAM Education through posters, videos, activities and other media resources. Five themes were selected for the resources, namely: A Glimpse into the Future; Roots of Modern Technology; Preparing for the Future; What is STEAM?; and About STEP Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei